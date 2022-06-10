Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Park National reported earnings of $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 20,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,213. Park National has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.83.

Park National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.