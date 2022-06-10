Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post $76.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.85 million to $80.05 million. Porch Group reported sales of $51.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $319.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.26 million to $320.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.45 million, with estimates ranging from $351.06 million to $412.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

PRCH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 110,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,078. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 273,128 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 288,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

