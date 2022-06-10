Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.01. Terex posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 25,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,367. Terex has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

