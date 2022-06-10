Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

