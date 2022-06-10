Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.32. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $186.62 on Friday. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.54.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

