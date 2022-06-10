Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch + Lomb.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 9,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

