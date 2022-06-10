Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $2.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce $2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. Continental Resources posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $15.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $14.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,848. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.