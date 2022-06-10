Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 74.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,646. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

