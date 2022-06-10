Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $409.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $415.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $701.22 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $880.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
