Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will report sales of $87.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full-year sales of $409.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $415.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $701.22 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $880.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redbox Entertainment.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

RDBX stock traded up 3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting 13.11. 1,230,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.16. Redbox Entertainment has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

