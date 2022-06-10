Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post $10.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.45 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $41.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.50 million to $45.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.91 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $53.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 73,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,437. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

