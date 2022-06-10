Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

WWW traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

