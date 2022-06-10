Zacks Investment Management Buys 14,636 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $64,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.98. 58,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,818. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.