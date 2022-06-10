Zacks Investment Management Has $29.73 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,794 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 363,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 446,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYB traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,097. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.