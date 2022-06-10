Zacks Investment Management Has $69.72 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,858 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $87.17. 161,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.