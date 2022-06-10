Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,310.24.

GOOGL traded down $83.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,213.71. 44,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,395.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,642.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.