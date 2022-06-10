Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $81,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

NYSE PLD traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

