Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.4% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $99,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded down $34.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $625.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $767.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

