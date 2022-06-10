Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 507,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,824,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.22% of Evergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,459. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

