Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,531 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.38. 8,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

