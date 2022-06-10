Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $57,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.81.

Shares of CE stock traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,352. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

