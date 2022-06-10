Zacks Investment Management Sells 15,222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $180,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $8.45 on Friday, reaching $291.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.77. The stock has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

