Zacks Investment Research Downgrades H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.59. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.