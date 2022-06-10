Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) to Hold

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

ONEW stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Capital World Investors grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $3,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

