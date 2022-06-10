Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

