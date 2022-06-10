Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CSWI opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $102.37 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

