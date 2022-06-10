Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.20.

MSA opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 408.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

