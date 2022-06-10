Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADTH. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $5.49 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

