Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.02 on Monday. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

