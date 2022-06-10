Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) to Hold

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

MBPFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.46) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.