Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to “Hold”

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.