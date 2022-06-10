Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Buy

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $427.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 33.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 359,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 46.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 237.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 1,023,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 53,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

