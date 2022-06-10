Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.28

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03), with a volume of 130,561 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.
Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)
Featured Stories
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanaga Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.