Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $5.58 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 0% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $63,142.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.24 or 0.99921426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00186346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00112329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00179153 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,231,475 coins and its circulating supply is 11,201,975 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.