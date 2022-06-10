Zcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

