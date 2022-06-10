Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $135,787.19 and $15,160.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00328026 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 546.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00439891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

