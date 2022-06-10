Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.46 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $237.05 million. Zumiez posted sales of $268.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.12. 14,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,995. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.