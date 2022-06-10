Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given New CHF 180 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 420 to CHF 180 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Baader Bank raised shares of Zur Rose Group to a buy rating and set a CHF 140 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Zur Rose Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $102.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.71. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

