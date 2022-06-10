ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $25,942.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00338279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 209.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00430537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

