11,076 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.