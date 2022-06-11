11,849 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.