12,799 Shares in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Acquired by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

