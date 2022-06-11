1,317 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $114.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.23.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

