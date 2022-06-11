1,624 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 674.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,161,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after buying an additional 2,281,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,307 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.