16,875 Shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.