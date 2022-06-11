1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1,321.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Cadence Design Systems worth $192,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 84,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,610 shares of company stock worth $55,740,254. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.73.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

