1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $389.06 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 730,271 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of NIKE worth $389,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 320,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $5,481,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.23.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

