1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $429.51 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.79% of Rogers Communications worth $429,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 793,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 592,559 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.