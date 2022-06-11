1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $460.50 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.29% of MongoDB worth $460,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.38.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $268.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.