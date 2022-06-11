1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $537.41 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,215 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.46% of First Republic Bank worth $537,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average is $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $136.31 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.69.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.