1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $746.31 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,080,922 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $746,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,674,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,603,000 after buying an additional 201,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

